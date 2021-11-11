People living in the same town have teamed up to create a patchwork of mini nature reserves using their own gardens.

Members of the Hitchin Nature Network, in Hertfordshire, have vowed to set aside small areas of land for wildlife by doing things such as building mini ponds and letting the grass grow.

Melanie Coath is a co-founder of the group, which has more than 70 members on Facebook.

She said: "Not only is it a way of taking action as individuals but we can all feel part of something across Hitchin town and be enthusiastic that we can make a tangible difference."