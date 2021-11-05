Captain Tom-inspired remembrance song released

A song inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore has been released to mark Remembrance Day.

White Doves of Peace contains the line "Captain Tom showed us the way he stepped towards his goal" and its writer hoped to inspire "more friendship, more harmony and more peace".

It was performed by a choir of former soldiers the Chelsea Pensioners and pupils from Bedford School, where Capt Sir Tom's grandson Benjie Ingram-Moore attends.

He said: "I think he would have had a bit of a chuckle and a smile. He would never have dreamed that this would happen and he would have been included in a song."

The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden, died with coronavirus in February.