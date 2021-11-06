A woman who suffered for years with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) has said many people are too embarrassed to speak to a doctor about it.

Laura Tebbs, 33, from Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, said the incurable condition, which affects the digestive system, has caused her pain and bloating and affected her ability to work and socialise.

She said: "I think a lot of people are really ashamed to speak about it. I think there's definitely a stigma around having IBS."

A global study - including scientists from the University of Cambridge - has found genetic similarities between people with IBS and those with anxiety, which it is hoped could lead to better treatments in future.