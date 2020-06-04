A lorry was seen pushing a car sideways along a motorway as a passenger in another car waved and shouted from a window to try to make him aware.

Video posted online showed a lorry travelling in the second lane pushing a white Volkswagen Polo before the driver realised and pulled on to the hard shoulder.

Bedfordshire Police and Highways England said they were aware of the incident, which happened on the southbound M1 near junction 11 at Luton just before 09:00 BST on Tuesday.

The haulage company involved said the incident happened as a car driver was changing lanes. A spokesman said: "Once my driver was aware of the situation, he immediately stopped and professionally guided the Polo to the side road."