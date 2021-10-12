Thousands of people took to the streets to mark the end of the first-ever City of Light festival in Milton Keynes.

The five-day series of events culminated in a colourful procession with illuminated puppets and a laser show, which spectators could control with their mobile phones.

It was arranged by the Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture group and paid for with £80,000 from the Arts Council.

The aim was to bring people together from the town's diverse communities, and organisers said they hoped to arrange similar events in the future.

