Four remaining chimneys on a site where 167 once stood have been demolished.

The site of the former Stewartby and Kempston Hardwick brickworks, near Bedford, is to make way for 1,000 new homes and a business park.

Crowds gathered to see the demolition, after the council said the chimneys could pose a danger to the public in extreme weather conditions.

Developer Cloud Wing will build a replica chimney on the site.