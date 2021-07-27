A woman who sent a portrait she painted of Prince Philip to the Queen has said it was "surreal" to get a response.

Honor Morrison, 23, from St Albans said the prince's death "struck a chord" with her as she lost her father when she was 15, and decided to create a portrait.

She sent it to Buckingham Palace on the advice of her TikTok followers and, having received a reply, the video of her opening the letter was watched 1.5 million times in a day on the social network.

It thanked Honor for the "charming painting". She said: "It just seemed like they really did take the time to say thank you, so, it's something I'll hold on to forever and I'll definitely be showing the grandkids."