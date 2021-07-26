Torrential rain caused an early end to the Standon Festival but some just made the most of the muddy and wet conditions.

The final day of the four-day Hertfordshire music event was called of on Sunday for safety reasons.

Organisers of the festival, which had a capacity of 15,000, said it could not proceed due to flooding and risk of lightning.

Craig David, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Primal Scream and De La Soul were among the acts due to play on Sunday.