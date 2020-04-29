The cast and crew of Danny Boyle's Pistol, a drama about the '70s punk rock band the Sex Pistols, have been filming scenes in Hertfordshire.

Parts of Hemel Hempstead were transformed into Birmingham and Huddersfield, with the market square used for a scene with band members in a car performing doughnuts.

Local resident Dan Stobbs, who watched the filming, said: "I wasn't expecting to see Danny Boyle in Hemel."

The drama is due to be released in the UK in early 2022.