Video has captured the moment a stolen car was driven along a railway line through a busy station after the driver escaped police.

It was seen by passengers at Cheshunt station in Hertfordshire after the vehicle was pursued by officers from Essex.

Another clip filmed earlier by a member of the public shows officers trying to pull the driver out of the car before it took off and ended up on the railway.

It was eventually abandoned on the tracks, causing disruption to rail services.

