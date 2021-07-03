A woman who lost her job and had to postpone her wedding during the Covid-19 pandemic has become a social media star after learning to do jump rope.

Lauren Flymen, from St Albans in Hertfordshire, has built up 150,000 followers on TikTok since she decided to buy a skipping rope and learn how to do tricks with it after being furloughed in April 2020.

She said: "It saved me mentally, it saved me from worrying about work, it saved me from being upset about my wedding. It just gave me a whole distraction."

For her, the only negative aspect of becoming known on social media is messaging from trolls, which she resists responding to until she has replied to all the many positive ones.