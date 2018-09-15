Newly elected Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Green said the voice of Chesham and Amersham was "unmistakable" as she overturned a huge Conservative to win a by-election.

Sarah Green won Chesham and Amersham in Thursday's by-election, called after the death of Conservative MP Dame Cheryl Gillan.

"The voice of Chesham and Amersham is unmistakable," she said. "Together we have said: 'Enough is enough, we will be heard and this government will listen'."

The Liberal Democrats overturned a majority of more than 16,000 in a constituency that had always been Tory.