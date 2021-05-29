BBC News

Fox cubs filmed 'playing hide and seek' in Bedfordshire garden

A trio of fox cubs have been filmed "playing hide and seek" in a front garden in the middle of the night, as their mother kept watch.

The footage was captured near Woburn in Bedfordshire at about 01:00 BST on Sunday and has been watched about 60,000 on Twitter.

The homeowner who filmed it said: "It was a joy to see. They are completely wild foxes and it was such a privilege to be able to watch them playing like that. They were hilarious.

"They were playing a game of hide and seek, racing backwards and forwards across the garden. The mum kept standing up on the garden wall so that she could keep an eye on them."

