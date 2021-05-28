George Floyd death: One year on

The killing of George Floyd a year ago prompted protests and conversations about racism around the world.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced in June after being found guilty of murder.

Twelve months on, we hosted a live debate to look at what has happened since in the East of England, and asked what happens next.

Joining the panel were Festus Akinbusoye, the new police and crime commissioner in Bedfordshire, Gurpreet Sidhu from BLM in the Stix, historian Dr Rob Power and Ivan Humble from the Forgiveness Project.

Your host was Amy Nomvula.