The head of coaching at Luton Town has said he wanted to help other black, Asian and minority ethnic coaches to get roles in the game.

Forbes played for clubs including Norwich City, Luton Town, Swansea City, Blackpool, Millwall and Grimsby Town in a 16-year playing career.

He has since gone on to have a successful career as a coach.

The 42-year-old said: "It's well-documented there's a massive lack of black and minority ethnic coaches in the game.

"I do see it as important that myself, in the position I am as the head of coaching at Luton Town... that I'm there as a role model to help others."