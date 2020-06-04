Four people were injured and 17 people were arrested after a fight broke out at London Luton Airport.

Bedfordshire Police said the violence happened at about 08:00 BST on Friday.

The force said three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and those arrested, on suspicion of violent disorder, were taken into custody for questioning.

A spokesman for the airport said it was "shocked and saddened" by the incident in the air-side main departure lounge.