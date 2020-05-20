A church pastor says the main lesson of a year in which he nearly died with Covid-19 has been that we must "appreciate one another" more.

Olabiyi Ajala, 60, was put on a ventilator at Milton Keynes Hospital in April and spent three weeks in intensive care.

His wife was told there was nothing more that could be done for the pastor, who is from the town's Holding Forth the Word Ministry.

"It got very close to my lungs failing... the doctors had tried everything," he said.