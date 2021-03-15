'I didn't want scoliosis to stop me being a model'
A teenage model who has a curvature of the spine has told how she refused to "let it stop me".
Hannah, 17, from Bedfordshire, eventually won a modelling contract after being turned away from several agencies.
She said: "I didn't wanna let it stop me. In fact, it probably made me wanna do it more because I don't think anyone should feel like a condition or disability should stop them from doing something they love."
