'I didn't want scoliosis to stop me being a model'

A teenage model who has a curvature of the spine has told how she refused to "let it stop me".

Hannah, 17, from Bedfordshire, eventually won a modelling contract after being turned away from several agencies.

She said: "I didn't wanna let it stop me. In fact, it probably made me wanna do it more because I don't think anyone should feel like a condition or disability should stop them from doing something they love."

