Actress Ruthie Henshall said she had gone from "grief to peace" after being able to visit her mother in a care home.

Henshall said seeing her mother, who has dementia and lives in a care home near Ipswich, was the "best gift ever".

Since Monday, individuals have been allowed to begin visiting residents in care homes, subject to certain conditions.

The actress said she was able to her mother "coming out of her shell” during the visit.