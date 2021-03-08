An NHS worker is calling for all overseas healthcare staff who have continued to work through the coronavirus pandemic to be granted permanent settlement in the UK.

Eva Omondi, from Luton, said to pay £15,000 for an Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) for her family of six is impossible on a nurse's salary. An ILR would permit them to be able to live and work in the UK for an unlimited time.

"We had to go to the front line to battle this enemy", said Ms Omondi. "All we are asking is a show of appreciation."

Overseas workers make up 20% of the NHS workforce in the East of England.

The Home Office said it has "given a free, year-long extension to NHS staff whose visa is due to expire".