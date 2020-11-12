Tennis sessions for some children during lockdown have made "a huge difference" to families, a mother has said.

Outdoor organised sport has been generally banned during the pandemic but people with disabilities are allowed to keep playing.

Sport England said the exemption was important because those with disabilities would suffer disproportionately without it.

Philippa takes her daughter Alice to the Riverside tennis club in Bedford and said: "She doesn't understand what a pandemic is, so it's really nice for her just to have a bit of normal life back."