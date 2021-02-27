Captain Sir Tom Moore funeral: Church bells ring out in tribute
Bell towers in churches across England have rung out in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore on the day of his funeral.
As his immediate family gathered at Bedford Cemetery, close to his home in Marston Moretaine, churches tolled a single bell 100 times.
The tribute took place at midday - the same time as a C-47 Dakota, part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, performed a flypast over the service.
