Singer Tony Hadley's 'sense of optimism' after Covid vaccine
Singer Tony Hadley has thanked NHS staff and said he felt optimistic after receiving his Covid-19 vaccination.
The former Spandau Ballet star, 60, posted a video on Twitter after having the Pfizer-BioNTech jab in Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire.
Showing his vaccination card, the musician said: "Feels like a sense of optimism and getting back to normal and it didn't hurt a bit."
