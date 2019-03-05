More than 100 people have taken part in a virtual charity pancake day event after the traditional race in the streets was postponed.

St Albans' annual race has taken place for more than two decades, but was forced to move online due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Organiser Suzy Mood, from charity Home-Start, said they "couldn't just sit there and wait" as fundraising was still needed.

"Families have really struggled... things have really been exacerbated by Covid."