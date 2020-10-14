Two teenagers have explained how a year of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic have affected their lives.

Teagan Molloy, 18, is a Year 13 student whose A-levels were cancelled. She has been mostly studying remotely from home, while Grace Spicer, 19, recently finished sixth-form and has been looking for a job.

Both teenagers, from Milton Keynes, have experienced difficulties being apart from friends and have anxieties about the future, but have also found some positives.

Miss Molloy said: "Over the course of lockdown, I am a completely different person now. I've become more comfortable in my own skin."

