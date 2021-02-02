Captain Sir Tom Moore: Remembering the achievements of a national hero
Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised almost £33m for the NHS, has died with coronavirus.
The 100-year-old was taken to Bedford Hospital after requiring help with his breathing on Sunday.
Here's a look back at his lifetime of achievements.
