Bruno Reddy shares his top home-schooling maths tips

A maths teacher from Bedfordshire has been sharing his top tips to help parents home-school their children.

Bruno Reddy, 40, from Ampthill, said maths should be done "little and often" and household objects like pasta, Lego and even a cheese toastie can be used to illustrate a problem.

"People are just committing themselves so much to their children's education. It's not easy," he said.

