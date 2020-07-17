An app developer used a delivery robot to propose to his partner because of their shared love for the technology.

The machines usually deliver groceries and takeaways in Milton Keynes but Ben Hogan arranged for one to bring a ring to the home he shares with Sherri Dawes in Kempston on Christmas Eve.

The Covid pandemic means the couple, who met just before the first lockdown in England, are not yet sure when they will get married.

Mr Hogan said: "Actually, even though I'm a geek, it's Sherri's obsession with these robots."