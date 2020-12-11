A man has raised thousands of pounds for local charities by wearing fancy dress on work video calls throughout the pandemic.

Nick Jemetta, from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, began dressing up for calls during the lockdown in March 2020 to try to "boost the mental health" of colleagues.

Mr Jemetta, who has raised more than £6,000, wore 34 outfits across 2020 and plans to continue in 2021.

"Our local communities are going to benefit... as a direct result of the funds I've raised," he said.