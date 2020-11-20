The mothers of two 17-year-old boys murdered at a party have said they cannot understand why they were killed.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice were attacked when armed men stormed a house in Milton Keynes in October, and five gang members have been jailed for life for their murders.

Ben's mother Suzanne Gillham said: "I don't think we could understand why it happened to our Ben. He never hurt anyone, he just got on with his life."

Dom's mother Tracey Ansah said: "We went to the hospital, where we were so fortunate to spend three hours with him. We told him we loved him and then he left."