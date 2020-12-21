Covid tiers at Christmas: Your questions answered

A new, tougher fourth tier of coronavirus restrictions has come into force in parts of England with millions affected in the East of England.

It means the planned relaxation of coronavirus rules at Christmas has been scrapped for tier four areas. Across all tiers the government announced at the weekend that people should now "stay local".

Our panel is back at 19:00 GMT to talk about the latest developments in the pandemic story and answer your questions.

Our guests include Jim McManus, the director of public health in tier-four Hertfordshire and Dr Ajay Verma, a consultant at Kettering General Hospital on the coronavirus front line. Your host is BBC East health correspondent Nikki Fox.

