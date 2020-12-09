A man who was told to move his chair back after trying to comfort his mother during his father's funeral has spoken about the difficulties of grieving during a pandemic.

Alan Wright died in September, aged 78, after treatment for cancer and was given a socially distanced funeral at Crownhill Crematorium in Milton Keynes.

His son, Craig Bicknell, said he felt "angry and upset" when staff asked him to move away from his mother, for which Milton Keynes Council apologised and said a "more considered approach" was required.

Speaking during National Grief Awareness Week, Mr Bicknell said: "You just feel totally empty. The best thing to do is talk to people and be there for people but at the minute you just can't be."

For information on where to find advice and support about bereavement, visit BBC Action Line.

