A mother who suffered severe mental health issues after giving birth said she felt "led by terror and fear".

Ceri Carney was diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder after 10 months of anxiety and insomnia following the birth of her first daughter.

"I would continually check her temperature, I would continually check she was breathing and I constantly needed reassurance," said the 38-year-old from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

The symptoms returned when her second daughter arrived, but this time she quickly recovered thanks to an eight-week stay at Rainbows in Chelmsford, Essex - a specialist hospital unit that helps women in her situation.

"I'm thankful that we're in a society now that are starting to understand mental health," said Ms Carney, as people across the globe mark World Mental Health Day.

