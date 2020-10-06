Footage has shown a socially-distanced funeral being interrupted by an official to separate two sons who had moved closer to their grieving mother.

Craig Bicknell, from Milton Keynes, said a staff member at Crownhill Crematorium told him and his brother to put their chairs back despite them trying to comfort their parent.

Mr Bicknell said the incident had left him "angry and upset".

Milton Keynes Council, which runs the building, apologised for what happened, saying it "should have taken a more considered approach".