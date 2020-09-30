A teenager placed in a coma after falling ill with meningitis has urged people not to be distracted by Covid-19.

Jessica Baigent, 18, was taken to hospital days before lockdown began and doctors told her family they were unsure if she would survive.

She was released a few weeks later and has since recovered at home in Great Barford, Bedfordshire, but wants to remind people to be aware of, and seek treatment for, other medical problems.

She said: "Covid's all in the news but, meningitis and other illnesses are still going on behind the scenes and I think people kind of forget about that."