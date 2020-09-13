Dramatic storms captured on time-lapse by Bedfordshire film-maker
A film-maker has captured dramatic footage of storms passing over the countryside.
Don Weerasirie spent the summer dodging the rain waiting for the perfect conditions to complete the project in Bedfordshire.
"Capturing the lightning so close... brought back how dangerous Mother Nature is," he said.
As well as filming from the ground, he used a drone to capture the clouds from a different angle.
- Published
- 11 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Beds, Herts & Bucks