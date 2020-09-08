The mesmerising process of watching outdoor pools being vacuumed and cleaned has become a TikTok hit.

Miles, 30, known as The Pool Guy, has racked up millions of views on the mobile video social media app for his cleaning videos.

The Bedfordshire-based pool and hot tub engineer feels his videos, which are no longer that 60 seconds, are "quite unique" to the platform with the most satisfying watch "the hoovering of pools," he said.

"It's pretty crazy."