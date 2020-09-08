BBC News

Bedfordshire earthquake interrupts online yoga session

A yoga instructor felt the earth move when one of her online classes was interrupted by a magnitude 3.3 quake.

People living in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable, Bedfordshire, and Milton Keynes and Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire said they felt the earthquake at about 09:45 BST.

Lydia Strange had just invited her students to let their bodies "rock side-to-side" as part of a yoga position when loud rumbling and creaking noises struck for about two seconds.

The Bedfordshire-based instructor paused briefly to look out of the window then said "just felt like there was an earthquake in my house. Not sure what that was."

Published
35 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Beds, Herts & Bucks