Bedfordshire earthquake interrupts online yoga session
A yoga instructor felt the earth move when one of her online classes was interrupted by a magnitude 3.3 quake.
People living in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable, Bedfordshire, and Milton Keynes and Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire said they felt the earthquake at about 09:45 BST.
Lydia Strange had just invited her students to let their bodies "rock side-to-side" as part of a yoga position when loud rumbling and creaking noises struck for about two seconds.
The Bedfordshire-based instructor paused briefly to look out of the window then said "just felt like there was an earthquake in my house. Not sure what that was."
