Boy, 8, gets bin lorry named after him

An eight-year-old boy who loves watching the weekly waste collection so much he documents it on YouTube has had a bin lorry named after him as a thank you for his support.

Frank Foster, from Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, greets the workers every week and his videos have racked up thousands of views.

After his mother, Angie, thanked the workers for their Christmas gift to Frank on social media, the local council asked whether they could name one of their new lorries after the recycling fan.

After accepting the offer, the refuse team unveiled the new lorry to Frank and he got the chance to sit in the lorry and operate the bin lift.

Frank said he was "surprised" by the offer, with his mother commenting: "He's always said he wants to be a bin man."