Losing a loved one to coronavirus in lockdown

Three people whose relatives died from coronavirus have shared how they struggled to grieve while the UK was in lockdown.

Debbie Lewis, Sue Warburton and Atiq Rehman were unable to visit loved ones in hospital or say goodbye at their funerals.

Ms Lewis, who has set up an online group for people who have lost family and friends to coronavirus, said losing her dad was "one of the hardest things that I'll ever go through in my lifetime".

"The natural reaction to come together when someone passed away was basically taken away from us."

For details of where to find advice and support, visit BBC Action Line

