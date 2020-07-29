Take a seat Captain Sir Tom Moore

Video

An armchair, upholstered in a replica of the World War Two uniform worn by army veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, has been delivered as an "amazing" gift to the fundraising hero.

Capt Sir Tom won the hearts of a nation as he met a family challenge to walk 100 lengths of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday - raising more than £32m for NHS charities.

Created by Dougie Smith, from Essex, who turns military uniforms into upholstered chairs, it took 40 hours to cover the chair in the uniform for the "absolute legend", he said. It has only just been delivered due to coronavirus restrictions.

"People have gifted some amazing things, some completely resonate with Captain Tom and this chair is one of those," said Hannah Ingram-Moore, his daughter.

She added: "We're all so appreciative, we thank everyone sincerely and hope that now people will go on to gift things to their local community on his behalf."