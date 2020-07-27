Video shows town mayor breaking lockdown rules

Video

A petition calling for a town's major to resign after he was caught breaking lockdown rules has been signed by more than 2,000 people in two days.

Pictures appeared on social media of a large gathering at a house in Luton, attended by Labour mayor Tahir Malik and councillors Asif Masood and Waheed Akbar.

It came as Luton was designated an "area of intervention" by Public Health England through a rise in cases.

The men said they were "sorry that we did not live up to the standards that are rightly expected of us," and both the council and Labour Party said they would investigate.