'Hopefully I don't wake up and it's been a dream'

Video

A former homeless man who feared he would sleep in the woods again post-lockdown after living in a hotel through lockdown has spoken of his joy at getting a permanent home.

Martin Wilderspin had been homeless on-and-off for a few years but was given emergency accommodation as coronavirus gripped the UK.

With hotels reopening to guests, time was running out to find suitable shelter, but Stevenage Borough Council managed to secure a flat in the town.

He said moving in was "like a weight has been lifted off". "I just want to sleep and hopefully I don't wake up in the morning and it's all been a dream," he added.