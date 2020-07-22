Covid patient 'fit as a fiddle' after almost dying

Video

A coronavirus patient who was not expected to survive has returned home and said he would soon be "fit as a fiddle".

Ray Mwasaru, 64, ended up in an induced coma at Lister Hospital in Stevenage, where doctors told his wife he might only have hours left to live.

Eventually the mental health nurse made a good recovery and was clapped as he was moved out of intensive care.

Speaking at home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, he said: "I believe by next week I should be up and running around. I'll be fit as a fiddle."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk