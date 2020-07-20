'I'll smash your face in' say police arresting boy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I'll smash your face in' Hatfield officer warns boy

The moment a police officer tells a teenager he will "smash your face in" during an arrest has been caught on camera.

The boy was pinned to the ground during the arrest in Hatfield, Hertfordshire on 14 July.

Hertfordshire Police said the event had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

  • 20 Jul 2020