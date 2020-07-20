Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I'll smash your face in' Hatfield officer warns boy
The moment a police officer tells a teenager he will "smash your face in" during an arrest has been caught on camera.
The boy was pinned to the ground during the arrest in Hatfield, Hertfordshire on 14 July.
Hertfordshire Police said the event had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
-
20 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-53480326/i-ll-smash-your-face-in-hatfield-officer-warns-boyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window