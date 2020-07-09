Intensive care unit claps out last Covid patient

Video

Intensive care staff clapped as their last coronavirus patient recovered enough to move to another ward.

Ray Mwasaru, 64, spent about two months in hospital and ended up in an induced coma at Lister Hospital in Stevenage, where his wife was told he was unlikely to survive.

But the mental health nurse made a good recovery and was said to be doing well.

Chief nurse Rachael Corser said: "It was a proud moment watching him leave.

"He recognises how poorly he was and how close he came to not being able to tell his story. He will go home and he will have a life to live again."

"We still have patients coming in who have got Covid-19 and we're ready and prepared to care for them."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk