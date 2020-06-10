Racism in the UK starts 'from a young age'

Video

Three Black Lives Matter protest organisers have been reflecting on their experiences of racism while growing up in the UK.

Louise Rose, 18, Davina Campbell, 18, and Boni Adeliyi, 22, have organised gatherings in Milton Keynes and Luton in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in the US.

They explained how they regularly faced racist insults at school, and called for better teaching of black history.

Ms Rose said: "That's one way we can, kind of, make the education system a lot more diverse and hopefully stopping racism from a young age."