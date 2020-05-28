What a post-lockdown pub could look like

Video

A pub has tested out a new social distancing layout using perspex table dividers and a one-way system.

The Betsey Wynne near Milton Keynes trialled the system with help from furloughed staff, which has helped to inform industry guidelines.

Peter Borg-Neal, chief executive of Oakman Inns, said: "There will be a degree of reliance on customers being sensible... but my expectation is that people will understand and will want to work with us."

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: "When the time is right for businesses to reopen safely, it is essential that clear and helpful guidelines are in place to help them get back up and running as safely as possible."

The government said pubs would not be able to reopen until 4 July at the earliest.