Video

More than 36,000 people in the UK have lost their lives to Covid-19, but what are the stories of the people behind these numbers?

Joan Child, from Hertfordshire, lived in a care home and died in hospital after contracting the virus.

Her daughter Julia Bell, who lives in St Albans, told the BBC what it is like to lose a loved one when you can't say goodbye.

Video by Dave Faye and Tarah Welsh.