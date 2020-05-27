Media player
Coronavirus: Losing a loved one when you can't say goodbye
More than 36,000 people in the UK have lost their lives to Covid-19, but what are the stories of the people behind these numbers?
Joan Child, from Hertfordshire, lived in a care home and died in hospital after contracting the virus.
Her daughter Julia Bell, who lives in St Albans, told the BBC what it is like to lose a loved one when you can't say goodbye.
Video by Dave Faye and Tarah Welsh.
27 May 2020
