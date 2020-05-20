Hospital's 'sickest' coronavirus patient discharged

Video

A church pastor, described as a hospital's "sickest" coronavirus patient, has begun his road to recovery after being discharged.

Olabiyi Ajala, 59, was put on a ventilator at Milton Keynes Hospital and was too sick to be transferred to a specialist heart and lungs unit.

Despite his wife being warned there was nothing more that could be done for him, he responded to treatment and was able to leave hospital last week.

Mr Ajala, who was greeted by singing friends and family, said: "You can't take anything you have for granted, you must live life meaningfully and you must appreciate what you have. I am very grateful."